Latest OnePlus 9 series OxygenOS update finally brings May 2022 security patches

OnePlus has had a bit of trouble with software updates on the OnePlus 9 series recently. The last OTA rolled out in the form of software version C.60, but it was only available for the Indian variants. Despite releasing in May, there was no increment in the security patch level as well. The company even published a completely wrong changelog for the build at the beginning. Now, OnePlus is trying to improve the situation by rolling out a fresh OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update finally brings the Android security patches for May 2022 to the devices, along with some system stability improvements.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new update (build number C.61) for the OnePlus 9 series has started rolling out gradually across the globe, according to a number of posts on the OnePlus Community forums. The update brings the following changes:

System [Improved] system stability [Optimized] the fluency of system [Fixed] the issue that clearing the background worked abnormally [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Fixed] the occasional issue that camera crashed abnormally [Fixed] the issue that photos did not display the right location information

Network [Fixed] the issue that the mobile data network was unstable in some scenarios

Communication [Fixed] the occasional issue for call dialing



While this build focuses on fixing some of the major issues customers faced with the Camera, shipping an almost two month old security patch is simply awful. OnePlus’ recent flagships typically get more attention to older ones, but apparently the merger of the OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS deteriorated the update scenario as a whole.

As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 12 build for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in waves. This means that the new release will initially be delivered to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it will be pushed to more users.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Download: OxygenOS 12 C.61 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can manually grab and sideload the update using the download links provided below. We’ll continue to update this article as we get more download links.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums