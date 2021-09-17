OnePlus 9’s latest OxygenOS update brings many camera improvements and Hasselblad XPan mode

For the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus partnered up with the Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. This partnership did pay off as both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro finally delivered a flagship-level camera performance that OnePlus fans have been asking for many years. Since its launch, OnePlus has continued to tweak and improve the camera performance of the OnePlus 9 series with various software updates. With the latest OxygenOS update, OnePlus is going a step further.

OnePlus finally gets the camera right on the OnePlus 9

OnePlus has just announced a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro which, among other camera improvements, adds a brand new camera mode: XPan Mode. XPan Mode, developed in close collaboration with Hasselblad, tries to mimic the camera experience of the Hasselblad XPan camera by allowing users to shoot panoramic images in a 65:24 format.

Photos taken with XPan Mode have an aspect ratio of 65:24 — similar to the original Hasselblad xPan camera. The camera mode outputs 20MP images, cropped from the 48MP sensor and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. OnePlus notes that images are cropped from the respective camera’s native resolution — 48MP and 50MP — rather than the pixel-binned 12MP mode.

Xpan Mode offers two film simulation profiles, a color mode, which offers a rich and realistic color profile, and a classic black and white profile that mimics the tone and style of a classic black and white film used in XPan cameras.

“Working with Hasselblad on XPan Mode has helped us recreate their legendary experience of viewing your photographs in a 65:24 format before shooting a wide, panoramic image in 30mm and 45mm. Using XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will let our users see the world around them through a unique lens,” said Hsiaohua Cheng, Head of Imaging at OnePlus.

The new Hasselblad XPan Mode offers the following features:

Aspect ratio of 65:21 – offering the same cinematic look as the actual Hasselblad XPan camera

Very wide mode – 2 focal lengths

Two of the classic focal lengths seen on the XPan, 30mm (cropped by UW) and 45 MM (main camera)

With over 20 megapixels, the camera is able to maintain a high-resolution photo, even after cropping in their images

Preview Box – In phone preview, users will see the same frame lines seen through the lens of an actual XPan camera

Animation of developing negative film after taking a shot

Two film simulation effects

Color and black & white – co-worked with Hasselblad to bring a unique B&W film

Apart from XPan Mode, the new OxygenOS update packs the following camera improvements and system optimizations:

Camera Optimized HDR frame retrieving algorithms and reduced noise in multiple scenes Fix the over-sharpening issues in auto mode scenarios Improved stability of auto white balance in auto mode Optimized auto white balance when shifting between the main and ultra-wide camera Reduced over-brightening of images on Nightscape Mode Improved the dynamic range in low-light conditions Improved success rate when shooting moving objects Updated the memory optimization solution and reduced the launch time of the native camera app by up to 50% Reduced lag in camera preview and optimized the shutter lag in some scenarios

Security Updated Android security patch to September 2021

System Optimized the wireless charing experience Fixed known issues and improved stability



The new OxygenOS update with Hasselblad XPan Mode has started rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units.