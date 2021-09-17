OnePlus 9’s latest OxygenOS update brings many camera improvements and Hasselblad XPan mode
For the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus partnered up with the Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. This partnership did pay off as both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro finally delivered a flagship-level camera performance that OnePlus fans have been asking for many years. Since its launch, OnePlus has continued to tweak and improve the camera performance of the OnePlus 9 series with various software updates. With the latest OxygenOS update, OnePlus is going a step further.
OnePlus finally gets the camera right on the OnePlus 9
OnePlus has just announced a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro which, among other camera improvements, adds a brand new camera mode: XPan Mode. XPan Mode, developed in close collaboration with Hasselblad, tries to mimic the camera experience of the Hasselblad XPan camera by allowing users to shoot panoramic images in a 65:24 format.
Photos taken with XPan Mode have an aspect ratio of 65:24 — similar to the original Hasselblad xPan camera. The camera mode outputs 20MP images, cropped from the 48MP sensor and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. OnePlus notes that images are cropped from the respective camera’s native resolution — 48MP and 50MP — rather than the pixel-binned 12MP mode.
Xpan Mode offers two film simulation profiles, a color mode, which offers a rich and realistic color profile, and a classic black and white profile that mimics the tone and style of a classic black and white film used in XPan cameras.
“Working with Hasselblad on XPan Mode has helped us recreate their legendary experience of viewing your photographs in a 65:24 format before shooting a wide, panoramic image in 30mm and 45mm. Using XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will let our users see the world around them through a unique lens,” said Hsiaohua Cheng, Head of Imaging at OnePlus.
The new Hasselblad XPan Mode offers the following features:
- Aspect ratio of 65:21 – offering the same cinematic look as the actual Hasselblad XPan camera
- Very wide mode – 2 focal lengths
- Two of the classic focal lengths seen on the XPan, 30mm (cropped by UW) and 45 MM (main camera)
- With over 20 megapixels, the camera is able to maintain a high-resolution photo, even after cropping in their images
- Preview Box – In phone preview, users will see the same frame lines seen through the lens of an actual XPan camera
- Animation of developing negative film after taking a shot
- Two film simulation effects
- Color and black & white – co-worked with Hasselblad to bring a unique B&W film
Apart from XPan Mode, the new OxygenOS update packs the following camera improvements and system optimizations:
- Camera
- Optimized HDR frame retrieving algorithms and reduced noise in multiple scenes
- Fix the over-sharpening issues in auto mode scenarios
- Improved stability of auto white balance in auto mode
- Optimized auto white balance when shifting between the main and ultra-wide camera
- Reduced over-brightening of images on Nightscape Mode
- Improved the dynamic range in low-light conditions
- Improved success rate when shooting moving objects
- Updated the memory optimization solution and reduced the launch time of the native camera app by up to 50%
- Reduced lag in camera preview and optimized the shutter lag in some scenarios
- Security
- Updated Android security patch to September 2021
- System
- Optimized the wireless charing experience
- Fixed known issues and improved stability
The new OxygenOS update with Hasselblad XPan Mode has started rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units.