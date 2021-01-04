The OnePlus 9 Pro could feature even faster wireless charging than the OnePlus 8 Pro

2021 is finally here, which means that we’re expecting to see new flagship devices from all corners of the industry launch sooner than later. Helping us out with our impatience is that some of these devices are actually expected to launch sooner than usual this year. OnePlus is among them, too, and they’re planning to release their all-new OnePlus 9 lineup. The leak season for these phones has really heated up ever since that OnePlus 9 prototype was sold on eBay. And thanks to leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect about these upcoming devices, but new details keep popping up every day. One of the newest ones? The OnePlus 9 Pro, the highest-end model in the upcoming lineup, could feature faster wireless charging than the OnePlus 8 Pro according to a new leak.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was notable because it could be charged at up to 30W speeds through both a wired charger and a wireless charger: Yes, the Warp Charge 30 wireless charger also went up to 30W. The OnePlus 8T, however, raised the bar in wired charging speeds by introducing 65W charging speed. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also tipped to come with the same 65W wired charging support, but leaker Max J. over on Voice says that wireless charging will be getting an upgrade to 45W speeds, a marked step up from 30W. This means that you can expect charging speeds up to 50% faster if you’re using the company’s wireless charger, although wired will remain the faster option.

The OnePlus 9 Pro can also top up your accessories thanks to reverse wireless charging support, which is a feature that OnePlus first introduced in the 8 Pro. Max J. also says that the regular OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, but that he isn’t sure if it’ll wirelessly charge at the same speeds as the 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be following in the footsteps of the OnePlus 8 Pro, albeit with changes that are not as radical as the ones we saw from the 7 Pro to the 8 Pro. It’s launching with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 120Hz curved display, as well as with a quad-camera setup. It will also launch with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. We expect to learn more in the next few weeks as leaks keep trickling down.