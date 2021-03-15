OnePlus 9 Pro may feature fast 50W wireless charging

OnePlus is set to officially unveil the OnePlus 9 series — and its long-awaited smartwatch — on March 23. Some details have leaked out ahead of the event, and now a new report is claiming to reveal a huge detail about the OnePlus 9 Pro.

According to Pricebaba, the OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging, almost double the 30W wireless charging included in the OnePlus 8 Pro. For context, the iPhone 12 series can access 15W wireless charging — and that’s only if you buy an Apple-approved accessory. Support for 50W wireless charging provides users with speeds that nearly match wired charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 also supports 50W wireless charging, but this will be the first phone to launch in America with such fast wireless charging speeds. It’s actually a bit of a surprise, as the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which the OnePlus 9 Pro is modeled after, is capped at 30W. The good news in all this is OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with a charger, which is expected to be 65W, in the box.

We’ll have to wait and see how quickly OnePlus 9 Pro owners can top off their battery over 50W wireless charging, and if there will be any negative side effects like overheating and long-term battery health. Nevertheless, it’s an exciting development for a device that’s already being hyped to the moon.

Incidentally, if you do opt for the OnePlus 9 Pro, you’ll be able to get it in “Morning Mist,” which the company said is inspired by nature. It’ll be the first time OnePlus has used a gradient refraction for the CMF (color, material, finish).

“The film coating on the back transitions from a 60-degree level of mist or diffusion at the top to 20 degrees at the bottom,” OnePlus said in its forums. “The practical effect is that, by adding a reflective glass, it fades beautifully from a mist-like finish at the top to a mirror appearance at the bottom.”