OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro now support 5G on Verizon and Visible

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were finally revealed earlier this week, but one problem with both models launching in the U.S. is incomplete 5G support. As we noted in our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro, the pair of phones are fully compatible with T-Mobile’s 5G network but not the next-gen networks on AT&T or Verizon. Thankfully, this is no longer an issue with Verizon.

George Koroneos from Verizon announced on Twitter that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now certified for use on Verizon’s 5G network. That means you should be able to pop in a recent Verizon SIM card, and everything will work without any issues. The change also applies to subscribers on Visible, a sub-carrier owned by Verizon that uses the company’s network.

I’m psyched to announce that the @OnePlus 9 Pro & OnePlus 9 have been certified to work on @Verizon & @Visible. That means you can buy it from your fav retailer and know that it will work great on Verizon 5G. Visit https://t.co/iPWwLCbRrn when you get your new phone to activate. pic.twitter.com/SK6eUyhJFK — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) March 26, 2021



Even though it’s nice to have the hardware and software support in place, Verizon’s 5G infrastructure is in rough shape. The carrier has two 5G networks in place: a millimeter-wave ‘Ultra Wideband’ network and a sub-6GHz ‘Nationwide 5G’ network based on dynamic spectrum sharing, which re-uses some 4G channels. Ultra Wideband is still limited to a handful of street blocks and arenas in large cities, and PCMag‘s testing found that the nationwide network is actually slower than LTE in many places.

While the more-expensive OnePlus 9 Pro should be compatible with all of Verizon’s 5G frequencies, the OnePlus 9 lacks support for all millimeter-wave 5G, so the OnePlus 9 will only connect to the Nationwide network. That won’t matter much if you don’t live in a large city, though.