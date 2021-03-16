OnePlus 9 Pro features an adaptive refresh rate display that can go from 1-120Hz

OnePlus has an event scheduled for March 23, where it’s set to unveil the OnePlus 9 series and its very first smartwatch. Despite this, the company continues to share information about its upcoming handsets, today revealing the Pro model will include an adaptive refresh rate that can go from 1-120Hz.

The company said on its forums that the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature what it’s calling Fluid Display 2.0, which will feature a QHD+ resolution, 10-bit color depth with a billion colors, HDR10+ certification, and automatic color temperature adjustment. It will also be integrated with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) backplane technology.

Just the rundown:

LTPO

QHD+

Smart 120Hz

Native 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors)

1300 nits

MEMC

HDR10+ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 16, 2021

“A key breakthrough in display technology, LTPO dynamically adapts the refresh rate from 120Hz all the way down to 1Hz – lower than anyone in the industry – based on your content,” OnePlus said. “The display intelligently and effectively scales power requirements resulting in power consumption being significantly reduced at lower refresh rates.”

OnePlus said the 9 Pro can automatically switch to the most appropriate refresh rate according to the operation being performed on the display, and can get as low as 1Hz for things like viewing photos. The company claims the OnePlus 9 Pro is the first phone to achieve an adaptive refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz. However, it isn’t the first phone with an OLED display to have an LTPO backplane for a QHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, Note 20 Ultra, and S21 Ultra were the first mobile phones to have OLED panels and variable refresh rates.

Hyper Touch: 120 Hz is more responsive than 120 Hz. pic.twitter.com/A2B7USm5nT — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 16, 2021

OnePlus said the 9 Pro will also support up to 6x faster syncing speed between the display and the processor for improved touch response. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a Tweet claiming the OnePlus 9 Pro’s display is more responsive than the one found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company claims latency in games has been reduced by 25-30ms, which is a noticeable difference in fast-twitch games like PUBG Mobile.

The OnePlus 9 series launch event will take place on March 23. At this point, it’s more of a formality considering OnePlus has already revealed key details, but we’re still excited to see what else the company has up its sleeve.