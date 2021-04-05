OnePlus 9 Pro’s base 8GB/128GB model has been delayed in the US

If you have been meaning to buy the base OnePlus 9 Pro model in the US, you’ll have to wait some more time. OnePlus has officially confirmed the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Pro model won’t be launching anytime soon in the country.

The OnePlus 9 Pro Cements OnePlus as a Premium Smartphone Brand

The base OnePlus 9 Pro is not yet on sale in the US and will be available in North America “in the future”, OnePlus said in a statement to 9to5Google. The company didn’t provide any reason for the delay, nor provided a concrete timeline for the launch. At this time, OnePlus’s official website is only listing the top-end 12GB + 256GB model which is priced at $1069 — $100 more than the base model. The US is one of the only few markets where OnePlus has yet to bring the 8GB/128GB model. For what’s worth, the top model does give you double the storage and 4GB extra RAM for a $100 premium.

Apart from this, OnePlus also confirmed that the 12GB + 256GB model of the standard OnePlus 9, which is currently sold out in the US, will be soon back in stock, but again, no specific date was given by the company. Currently, the OnePlus’ website is only listing the base 8GB + 128GB model.

OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

With a starting price of $969, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s most expensive flagship to date. But as we concluded in our review, it cements OnePlus’ status as a premium smartphone brand in the crowded market. Compared to the standard model, the Pro model has a superior display and a more capable camera setup. You get a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a variable screen refresh up to 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, a quad-camera system tuned by Hasselblad, a 4,500mAh battery, and 65W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.