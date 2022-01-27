OnePlus 9 Pro’s latest update restors GCam auxiliary camera access

OnePlus recently rolled out a new stable channel OxygenOS 12 update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update included several bug fixes, improvements, and optimizations, along with the Android security patches for January 2022. And, although the official changelog doesn’t make any mentions of it, the update also restores GCam auxiliary camera access on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

For the unaware, OnePlus started rolling out OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro late last year. While the update introduced a bunch of new features to the devices, it also blocked one crucial feature — auxiliary camera access for Google Camera ports. This prevented users from utilizing their phone’s wide-angle and telephoto cameras with the modded camera app.

Shortly after users spotted this issue, OnePlus promised that it will restore auxiliary camera access in OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 series with a future update. However, the company didn’t provide an exact release timeline. While we expected OnePlus to take its own sweet time to revert this change, the company has already delivered it with the recently released OxygenOS 12 stable channel update (C.44).

Aamir from our team has confirmed that Google Camera ports can now access both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras on his OnePlus 9 Pro running OxygenOS 12 (C.44). As you can see in the attached screenshots, the modded camera app lets you easily switch between the primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras on the device with a tap. We believe that this should now also be possible on the vanilla OnePlus 9 with the latest OxygenOS 12 update, but we aren’t absolutely sure. In case you own a OnePlus 9, you can check if you have auxiliary camera access on the latest OxygenOS 12 build by installing a GCam mod from our Google Camera port hub.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!