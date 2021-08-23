OnePlus 9 Pro’s Media Storage app is reportedly using up too much space

If you’ve been seeing “storage space running out” warnings on your OnePlus 9 Pro lately despite no heavy usage, you’re not alone. Apparently, a bug related to the Media Storage app is causing the unusually high storage usage on the OnePlus 9 Pro, with many users reporting their storage being nearly filled up.

Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii was one of the affected ones. Artem shared his experience and findings in a Twitter thread, as his OnePlus 9 Pro with 256GB storage became slow and unresponsive after the storage space was almost filled up. Like many other affected users, Artem initially had a hard time figuring out the actual culprit behind the unusual storage usage, but he was able to pin down the issue to the Media Share app which was alone occupying a whopping 126GB of space.

Now this is a head-scratched. I’ve finally come close to filling up the 256GB storage on my @oneplus 9 Pro. So I ran the usual Google Photos cleanup which said it’d remove over 100GB of data. But after it was done, I’m still close to full. What gives? pic.twitter.com/fmxdiRoQLU — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 21, 2021

Some users have speculated (via PiunikaWeb) that the unusual storage usage might be due to the Media Storage app counting media files twice — so, for example, a 5GB video file ends up occupying 10GB space.

However, it appears that the issue might actually have to do with the OnePlus Gallery app’s trash function, which is either not efficiently getting rid of deleted files or not removing them at all. If your OnePlus 9 Pro is affected by this bug, there is a temporary fix — clearing out the trash folder.

I restarted my search for a trash of some sort after not finding anything and eventually did find a buried trash folder in OnePlus Gallery. It’s at the bottom of the 2nd tab called Collections 🤷🏻‍♂️. The emptying of this trash procedure took forever, like 5 minutes. Why is it slow? pic.twitter.com/T5Fch0sJ9X — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 21, 2021

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is and whether it was caused by a recent software update. OnePlus hasn’t provided an official comment on the matter, but we’ll be sure to let you know once we have more information.