New leak reveals OnePlus 9 Pro’s Hasselblad camera branding

It’s that time of the year again when we see leaks of OnePlus’s next flagship lineup start popping up online. So far, there have been quite a few leaks around the OnePlus 9 series, with leaked renders and probable specs giving us a rough idea as to what the upcoming OnePlus flagship lineup would look like. Now a new leak has shed more light on the camera array of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Known tech YouTuber Dave2D has obtained renders of what appears to be a OnePlus 9 Pro prototype with Hasselblad branding. For the uninitiated, Hasselblad is a Swedish manufacturer of medium format cameras. They don’t usually enter into smartphone camera partnerships as often as other brands like Leica or ZEISS. In fact, the last time we saw their brand name on a smartphone was about five years ago on the Moto Z’s Hasselblad True Zoom Mod.

In a 5:25 minute-long video, Dave2D gives us our closest look at the OnePlus 9 Pro. As you can see in the below images, as opposed to the flat panel on the regular model, the Pro variant will feature a curved display panel. We can also see a four-camera array with two large sensors accompanied by two smaller ones lined up horizontally below the Hasselblad logo. The fourth camera placement is different from what we saw on the CAD renders shared by OnLeaks back in November.

Renowned leaker Max Jambor chimed in with a big thumbs up, adding further confidence to the leak.

Yes it is true. OnePlus is partnering with Hasselblad on the camera for the OnePlus 9 Series. This was something they tried to keep as secret as possible and I didn’t think they would put this logo on prototypes🤦🏽‍♂️ But yeah… that’s the #OnePlus9Pro https://t.co/HmQ8Kvt8S7 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 6, 2021

One of the renders of display settings also confirms the phone would indeed feature a QHD display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the camera UI reveals we might get up to 3.3x lossless zoom and a Tilt-Shift mode. The unit in question packs 11GB of RAM and 256GB flash storage — it’s safe to assume it’s 12GB RAM and not 11GB. There was no confirmation on which SoC the device in question was running, but earlier leaks have suggested the phone will likely feature the latest and greatest from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 888.