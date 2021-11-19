Today only: Get a OnePlus 9 Pro for $799 ($270 off) or OnePlus Buds Pro for $100 ($50 off)

OnePlus has been running sale after sale leading up to this year’s Black Friday season. Last week, the OnePlus 9 dropped to just $599 in a one-day sale event, the lowest price so far for the company’s cheaper 2021 flagship phone. Now the company has new one-day discounts on its online store: the OnePlus 9 Pro is on sale for $799 ($270 off MSRP), and the OnePlus Buds Pro is $100 ($50 off MSRP).

The OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, OxygenOS (the custom build of Android 11 created by OnePlus), an in-display fingerprint scanner, 65W wired fast charging support, and four rear cameras. We loved the OnePlus 9 Pro in our full review, thanks to its excellent performance and feature-packed software. It has received several updates since release, including improvements to the always-on display and a new XPan Mode for the camera, and the OnePlus 9 Pro should get an Android 12 update soon (there’s already a beta).

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro are true wireless earbuds, with touch controls, Active Noise Cancellation (which blocks out ambient noise), an optional transparency mode (so you can hear your surroundings better in addition to whatever is playing), and IPX4 water resistance. The case for the earbuds supports both USB Type-C or Qi wireless charging. We liked the OnePluds Buds overall in our full review, though the software situation is a bit complicated — you use different apps for changing settings depending on if your phone is from OnePlus or not.

These are the best prices we’ve seen yet for both the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Buds Pro, at least from OnePlus itself and major retail stores — imported international models are occasionally cheaper on sites like eBay. Before this point, OnePlus had a few temporary sales for the Buds Pro at $120 ($20 more than now), and the OnePlus 9 Pro was on sale for the same price earlier this month.