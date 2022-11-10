Download links for the Global, EU, and India variants are available for both models

After a brief public beta run, OnePlus has started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. According to recent reports, the update is rolling out to both beta participants and those on the latest stable OxygenOS 12 release in all regions. If you haven't received the update on your device, we've provided download links for all variants that you can easily flash on your phone.

OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro brings all the new features Google introduced in Android 13. The update also packs a couple of extras from OnePlus, like the new Aquamorphic design, Spotify and Bitmoji integration on the lock screen, improved homescreen folders, Private Safe 2.0, and more. It also packs the Android security patches for October 2022.

Although OnePlus hasn't announced the rollout officially, screenshots shared by users on the company's Community forums reveal that the update brings the following changes over the second beta update:

System Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance. Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down. Fixes a scrolling lag issue with the notification drawer.

Apps Fixes an issue where photos cannot be synced in the HeyTap Cloud.



Download OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

You can download the full OxygenOS 13 OTA package for your OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro by following the links below.

OnePlus 9 Global Europe India

OnePlus 9 Pro Global Europe India



To manually sideload the update on your device, move the update package to the root folder of the internal storage, navigate to the System updates option in the device settings, click on the gear icon in the following screen and then select the Local upgrade option. Select the update package and tap Install Now in the following pop-up to install the update. For more detailed instructions, check out our tutorial on manually installing OxygenOS OTA updates.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community forums (1,2,3)