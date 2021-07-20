Latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9 series brings Bitmoji AOD and July 2021 security patches

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are being treated to fresh OxygenOS updates. Both phones are receiving stable OxygenOS 11.2.8.8, which bumps the security patch level, fixes bugs and issues, and adds a couple of new features.

The most notable change in the new update is Bitmoji AOD, a feature that allows you to add your personal Bitmoji avatar on the Always-On ambient display. This avatar will change throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you. After installing the new update, the OnePlus 9 series users can find the Bitmoji AOD feature under Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 also bumps the security patch level to July 2021 and brings along the new OnePlus Store app — first launched in North America back in April.

Here’s the complete changelog for OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 for the OnePlus 9 series:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Fixed known issues and improved stability

Ambient Display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled



The stable OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has started rolling out to users in India, North America, and Europe. As always, OTAs are rolling out in an incremental fashion, meaning they will be rolled out to a small set of users initially, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. For those who can’t wait for the automatic rollout, we have provided direct links to full and incremental OTAs below for you to skip the wait and install the new update right away on your device.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 for the OnePlus 9 series

Links for some variants are not yet live. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back later.

