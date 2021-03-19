Attachable game triggers and a droid case revealed as accessories for the OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus will release attachable game triggers alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. The accessory will seemingly provide users with physical buttons they can use when playing games, rather than forcing players to press onscreen buttons. The use of attachable buttons provides an experience that feels closer to console gaming.

There isn’t much information about the attachable triggers, which was first shared by Twitter user TheBookIsClosed. But the OnePlus India Twitter account did confirm they’ll be compatible with the OnePlus 9R, which we recently learned will be a gaming smartphone releasing in India. We also know the device will offer a flagship experience, but at a more affordable price.

Mobile gaming is about to level up. Get your game on this Tuesday, March 23. #OnePlus9R5G Click "Notify me" and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/MFXKmXcCkK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 19, 2021

In addition to attachable game triggers, OnePlus is also preparing to release a handful of cases for the OnePlus 9 series, including a “droid” case. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a render of the case after it was leaked on Twitter (also by TheBookIsClosed). The case appears to re-introduce the “OnePlus Droid” that made its debut with the OnePlus 5T.

“Maybe some of you remember this from when we released the OnePlus 5T,” Lau said on Twitter, with a GIF showing the OnePlus Droid jumping through a city. “And since then some of you have been asking to see more of the ‘OnePlus Droid.’”

Now you can get your wish. pic.twitter.com/kG2gbd69Xw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 19, 2021

The droid case is one of four cases leaked online. Price Baba shared a render of all the different cases set for release, three of which feature more traditional designs. The report claims these cases will be available for the OnePlus 9 Pro, but chances are they’ll also be available for the OnePlus 9 and maybe even the OnePlus 9R.

As we near the OnePlus 9 series announcement on March 23, very little information is unknown at this point. We haven’t heard official word about how much these new devices will cost, or when they’ll launch. But we’ll get that information soon enough. If you need to get yourself caught up, we have you covered.