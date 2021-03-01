OnePlus 9 series color options detailed, may bring along OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Watch too

OnePlus’s upcoming flagship lineup has leaked heavily over the past few months, leaving little to the imagination. Leaks so far have pointed that OnePlus is planning to launch three new smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series: a regular OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third Lite version. OnePlus has yet to confirm an official launch date, but it’s widely expected that it will hold a launch event sometime in March. Now, a new leak has revealed OnePlus will indeed reveal its new smartphone series in March and will also have a fourth new product alongside it.

According to Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is planning to launch as many as four products at its launch event in March, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Watch. The OnePlus 9R moniker was recently revealed by Evan Blass, putting an end to previous reports that claimed the phone would be named OnePlus 9E or 9 Lite. According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 9R will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, 8GB RAM, a 64MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

As for the OnePlus Watch, we already knew the company has been working on a smartwatch since last year. But it looks like the OnePlus 9 series launch event is when we will finally get to see the company’s first-ever smartwatch.

In a separate leak, OxygenUpdater has unearthed possible color variants of the OnePlus 9 series. According to them, the OnePlus 9 regular model and Verizon model will be offered in three colors, while the T-Mobile variant will come in two colors. As for the Pro model, the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in three colors while the T-Mobile version will come in only one color. Here are all the possible color variants and codenames Oxygenupdater found in the Engineering Mode APK:

Device Codename Colors OnePlus 9 lemonade Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist OnePlus 9 (T-Mobile) lemonadet Astral Black, Winter Mist OnePlus 9 (Verizon) lemonadev Gloss black, Gloss gradient purple OnePlus 9 Pro lemonadep Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro (T-Mobile) lemonadept Morning Mist

We still have to wait on the company to provide a clearer picture, but it does looks like they plan to get busy very soon.