OnePlus 9 series design leaks as CEO shares camera samples

OnePlus is set to hold an event at the end of this month, where it will unveil the OnePlus 9 series. With the launch looming, a new leak has seemingly spoiled the surprise, with renders revealing the design, colors, and more.

WinFuture published a report that claims to reveal renders of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the latter of which will be the more advanced model. The report claims the Pro model will come equipped with a 6.7-inch display with curved edges and sport a metal frame; the device is expected to launch in black, silver, and green, and offer a quad-camera setup.

Images of OnePlus 9 Pro via WinFuture

The OnePlus 9, meanwhile, will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch display that’s completely flat, and ditch the metal frame to keep the device more affordable. Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, there will be no visible antenna bands, giving the design a look that’s a little more seamless, and it will only feature a triple-camera setup.

Otherwise, the overall designs look fairly similar, with materials and size being a big differentiator. Of course, that’ll play a part in the price of the devices. It’s unclear how else the devices will compared.

Images of OnePlus 9 via WinFuture

A major part of both phones is the partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad, the legendary camera company. OnePlus is so hyped about the partnership that Pete Lau, the company’s CEO, has taken to Twitter to share images snapped by the OnePlus 9 series.

A camera should always let you see the world in its natural colors. And that’s one of the first things we worked on by developing a new Natural Color Calibration with @Hasselblad. Just take a look at what Hasselblad Ambassadors Cooper and Gorfer were able to capture. pic.twitter.com/Lp2ExkOoBI — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021

“A camera should always let you see the world in its natural colors,” Lau wrote on Twitter. “And that’s one of the first things we worked on by developing a new Natural Color Calibration with @Hasselblad.”

Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldn’t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021

Lau also shared a pair of images on Twitter comparing a conventional ultra-wide mobile camera with that found in the OnePlus 9 series, saying its devices don’t suffer from unwanted lens distortion.

OnePlus is set to hold an event on March 23, so it won’t be long until we know more about the OnePlus 9 series. The designs certainly look nice, and the partnership with Hasselblad sounds excited. But we’ll reserve judgement until the devices become official.