OnePlus 9 series goes on sale in the US today: Where to buy

The OnePlus 9 series is now on sale in the U.S., with prices starting at $729. The devices previously went up for preorder on March 26, but are now more widely available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the OnePlus 9 series, we have you covered. There are technically three variants in the lineup, but only two are available in the U.S. The OnePlus 9 is the more “mainstream” option and features a 6.5-inch display with a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9 Pro, meanwhile, offers a 6.7-inch display and a quad-camera setup. Both cameras were developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

You can check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review if you’re undecided about the new devices. Outside of the Galaxy S21 series, OnePlus’ new devices are among the best on the market, although they do come with premium price tags. Let’s break down the different options and where you can find the OnePlus 9 series on sale.

OnePlus 9 series: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Build Fiberglass-reinforced polymer frame

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back Dimensions & Weight North America/Europe: 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm 192g

India/China: 160 x 73.9 x 8.1mm 183g

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm

197g Display 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2400 x 1080p)

402PPI

20:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

1100nits peak brightness

Supports sRGB and DCI-P3 color space

HDR10+

Automatic color temperature adjustment

Gorilla Glass 5 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED (3216 x 1440p)

525PPI

20.1:9 aspect ratio

Smart 120Hz refresh rate (Adaptive 1-120Hz)

360Hz touch polling rate

1300nits peak brightness

10-bit color depth

Supports sRGB and DCI-P3 color space

HDR10+

MEMC

Automatic color temperature adjustment

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

65W wired fast charging (1-100% in 29 minutes)

45W wired fast charging (USB PD)

15W Qi wireless charging (North America/Europe only)

Warp Charge 65T charger included (supports up to 45W USB PD or PPS for non-OnePlus devices) 4,500mAh battery

65W wired fast charging (1-100% in 29 minutes)

45W wired fast charging (USB PD)

50W wireless fast charging (1-100% in 43 minutes)

Warp Charge 65T charger included (supports up to 45W USB PD or PPS for non-OnePlus devices) Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP Sony IMX689, f/1.8, EIS, PDAF+CAF

48MP Sony IMX689, f/1.8, EIS, PDAF+CAF Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens

50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens Tertiary: 2MP monochrome sensor

2MP monochrome sensor Dual LED flash

Video: 8K video @ 30fps 4K video @ 30/60fps Slow motion: 720p @480fps, 1080p @ 240fps Time-lapse: 1080p @ 30fps, 4K @ 30fps

Additional features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face focus, RAW support, Filters, Super Stable video, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Hyperlapse Primary: 48MP Sony IMX 789, f/1.8, OIS, EIS, PDAF+CAF

48MP Sony IMX 789, f/1.8, OIS, EIS, PDAF+CAF Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens

50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens Tertiary: 8MP 3.3x telephoto, f/2.4, OIS

8MP 3.3x telephoto, f/2.4, OIS Quaternary: 2MP monochrome sensor

2MP monochrome sensor Dual LED flash

Video: 8K video @30fps 4K video @ 30/60/120fps Slow motion: 720p @ 480fps, 1080p @ 240fps Time-lapse: 1080p @ 30fps, 4K @ 30fps

Additional features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face focus, RAW support, Filters, Super Stable video, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Hyperlapse Front Camera(s) 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS Port(s) USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos certified Dual stereo speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos certified Connectivity LTE 4×4 MIMO

SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC support)

NFC

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS LTE 4×4 MIMO

SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC support)

NFC

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Other Features IP68 dust and water resistance (T-Mobile version only)

Alert slider

Upgraded haptic motor

OnePlus Cool Play cooling system (five-layer system with a vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper) IP68 dust and water resistance

Alert slider

Upgraded haptic motor

OnePlus Cool Play cooling system (multi-layer system with a vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper) Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black



OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro prices

Sr. No. Device North America Europe India China 1. OnePlus 9: 1.1 8GB + 128GB

(Astral Black, Winter Mist) USD: $729

CAD: $999 €709 ₹49,999 ¥3,799 1.2 12GB + 256GB

(Astral Black) USD: $829

CAD: $1,149 €809 ₹54,999 ¥4,299 2. OnePlus 9 Pro: 2.1 8GB + 128GB

(Morning Mist) USD: $969

CAD: $1,349 €909 ₹64,999 ¥4,999 2.2 8GB + 256GB – – – ¥5,499 2.3 12GB + 256GB

(Morning Mist, Pine Green) USD: $1,069

CAD: $1,499 €999 ₹69,999 ¥5,999 3. OnePlus 9R: 3.1 8GB + 128GB

(Lake Blue, Carbon Black) – – ₹39,999 – 3.2 12GB + 256GB

(Lake Blue, Carbon Black) – – ₹43,999 –

Where to buy the OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is the more affordable option at $729. That will get you the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is more than enough for most people. You’ll be able to find the OnePlus 9 at the retailers below, but beware, because shipping times are already slipping. If you want the OnePlus 9 as soon as possible, you should act fast.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. View at OnePlus

Amazon

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9 in black for $729. The model gets you 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.55-inch 120Hz display, and triple-camera setup. The device comes unlocked and is compatible with T-Mobile and Verizon.

Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the OnePlus 9 in a sleek “Winter Mist,” which is essentially purple with a gradient. It looks elegant, and offers the same specs mentioned above. The device comes unlocked and is scheduled to ship by April 14.

OnePlus

The OnePlus website offers the OnePlus 9 in both colors and has the fastest shipping right now, so that might be your best bet. The OnePlus website says shipments will go out within three days.

B&H

You can also pick up the OnePlus 9 from B&H, although there’s no projected shipping date as of this writing. The website still displays a “preorder” button, so you might want to check back in the next few days.

T-Mobile

Finally, you can find the OnePlus 9 at T-Mobile, which is the only carrier where you can buy the device directly. You can find the device in both colors and pay for the device outright or finance it for $30.42 per month for 24 months.

Where to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video. View at OnePlus

If you want to take your smartphone to the next level, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the device to check out. You get a larger display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup. Of course, if you want the higher-end device, you’ll have to pay a higher price.

Amazon

Starting at $1,069, you can find the OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon in Morning Mist, which looks like a silver gradient. The device comes unlocked and can be used with T-Mobile and Verizon.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the OnePlus 9 Pro in Pine Green and Morning Mist, with a starting price of $1,069. Like the OnePlus 9, Best Buy is projecting to ship the device by April 14.

OnePlus

OnePlus projects it will ship out the OnePlus 9 Pro in just three days, so if you want the device fast, this is your best option. You can get the device in Pine Green or Morning Mist, with prices starting at $1,069.

B&H

B&H Photo lists the OnePlus 9 Pro at $1,069, which is for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, the retailer doesn’t list when the device will be available for purchase. You should check the retailer again in a few days for an updated listing.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile lists the OnePlus 9 Pro in Morning Mist with 256GB of storage for $1,068. If you want to go the monthly option, you can get the device for $44.50 per month for 24 months.