OnePlus 9 series goes on sale in the US today: Where to buy
The OnePlus 9 series is now on sale in the U.S., with prices starting at $729. The devices previously went up for preorder on March 26, but are now more widely available.
If you’re unfamiliar with the OnePlus 9 series, we have you covered. There are technically three variants in the lineup, but only two are available in the U.S. The OnePlus 9 is the more “mainstream” option and features a 6.5-inch display with a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9 Pro, meanwhile, offers a 6.7-inch display and a quad-camera setup. Both cameras were developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.
You can check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review if you’re undecided about the new devices. Outside of the Galaxy S21 series, OnePlus’ new devices are among the best on the market, although they do come with premium price tags. Let’s break down the different options and where you can find the OnePlus 9 series on sale.
OnePlus 9 series: Specifications
|Specification
|OnePlus 9
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS
|16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS
|Port(s)
|USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
|USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
|OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
|Other Features
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro prices
|Sr. No.
|Device
|North America
|Europe
|India
|China
|1.
|OnePlus 9:
|1.1
|8GB + 128GB
(Astral Black, Winter Mist)
|€709
|₹49,999
|¥3,799
|1.2
|12GB + 256GB
(Astral Black)
|€809
|₹54,999
|¥4,299
|2.
|OnePlus 9 Pro:
|2.1
|8GB + 128GB
(Morning Mist)
|€909
|₹64,999
|¥4,999
|2.2
|8GB + 256GB
|–
|–
|–
|¥5,499
|2.3
|12GB + 256GB
(Morning Mist, Pine Green)
|€999
|₹69,999
|¥5,999
|3.
|OnePlus 9R:
|3.1
|8GB + 128GB
(Lake Blue, Carbon Black)
|–
|–
|₹39,999
|–
|3.2
|12GB + 256GB
(Lake Blue, Carbon Black)
|–
|–
|₹43,999
|–
Where to buy the OnePlus 9
The OnePlus 9 is the more affordable option at $729. That will get you the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is more than enough for most people. You’ll be able to find the OnePlus 9 at the retailers below, but beware, because shipping times are already slipping. If you want the OnePlus 9 as soon as possible, you should act fast.
- The OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Amazon
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9 in black for $729. The model gets you 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.55-inch 120Hz display, and triple-camera setup. The device comes unlocked and is compatible with T-Mobile and Verizon.
Best Buy
Best Buy is selling the OnePlus 9 in a sleek “Winter Mist,” which is essentially purple with a gradient. It looks elegant, and offers the same specs mentioned above. The device comes unlocked and is scheduled to ship by April 14.
OnePlus
The OnePlus website offers the OnePlus 9 in both colors and has the fastest shipping right now, so that might be your best bet. The OnePlus website says shipments will go out within three days.
B&H
You can also pick up the OnePlus 9 from B&H, although there’s no projected shipping date as of this writing. The website still displays a “preorder” button, so you might want to check back in the next few days.
T-Mobile
Finally, you can find the OnePlus 9 at T-Mobile, which is the only carrier where you can buy the device directly. You can find the device in both colors and pay for the device outright or finance it for $30.42 per month for 24 months.
Where to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro
- With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video.
If you want to take your smartphone to the next level, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the device to check out. You get a larger display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup. Of course, if you want the higher-end device, you’ll have to pay a higher price.
Amazon
Starting at $1,069, you can find the OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon in Morning Mist, which looks like a silver gradient. The device comes unlocked and can be used with T-Mobile and Verizon.
Best Buy
Best Buy is offering the OnePlus 9 Pro in Pine Green and Morning Mist, with a starting price of $1,069. Like the OnePlus 9, Best Buy is projecting to ship the device by April 14.
OnePlus
OnePlus projects it will ship out the OnePlus 9 Pro in just three days, so if you want the device fast, this is your best option. You can get the device in Pine Green or Morning Mist, with prices starting at $1,069.
B&H
B&H Photo lists the OnePlus 9 Pro at $1,069, which is for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, the retailer doesn’t list when the device will be available for purchase. You should check the retailer again in a few days for an updated listing.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile lists the OnePlus 9 Pro in Morning Mist with 256GB of storage for $1,068. If you want to go the monthly option, you can get the device for $44.50 per month for 24 months.