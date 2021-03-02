OnePlus 9 series pre-orders could come with free true wireless earbuds

OnePlus is expected to launch its new OnePlus 9 series sometime this month. The company is rumored to launch as many as four new products, including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus Watch. While OnePlus has yet to confirm a concrete launch date, the company has set March 8th as the date for an upcoming announcement. Meanwhile, a new leak has revealed the pre-order date for the OnePlus 9 series as well as a promotional offer that OnePlus is planning to have in place to attract early birds.

The new info comes from ever-reliable Evan Blass, who has revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will go on pre-order on March 23, and early buyers will be able to claim a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds. Blass notes that this offer will apply to both the regular and Pro variant of the OnePlus 9, but it’s unclear if this promotion will be available in all countries where OnePlus will sell the two devices.

In eligible countries, those who pre-order the OnePlus 9 will receive a regular version of the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds while OnePlus 9 Pro pre-orders will get the special Steve Harrington Edition of the Buds Z. OnePlus ran a similar promotional offer last year when it launched the OnePlus 8 series. At the time, OnePlus was bundling a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z and a Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging pad.

Left: OnePlus Buds Z. Right: OnePlus Buds Z Steve Harrington Edition.

As a refresher, the regular OnePlus 9 (code-named lemonade) is expected to feature a flat 6.5-inch full HD+ 120Hz display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage UFS 3.1, a 48MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly pack a curved 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, a quad-camera array with Hasselblad branding, and the same 4,500mAh battery as the regular model with 65W charging support.

Finally, the rumored OnePlus 9R may also debut alongside the regular and Pro models. However, very little is known about its specifications and design at this point, though it’s expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset.