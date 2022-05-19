OnePlus 9 series receives fresh update with multitasking and gaming improvements

OnePlus is rolling out a fresh software update for the OnePlus 9 series, bringing a couple of multitasking and gaming improvements to the flagship devices. The update (version C.60) measures a little over 1.5GB and it packs improvements for the floating window feature, adds the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer, reduces game load time and power consumption, and more. However, the update doesn’t bring the Android security patches for May 2022 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

According to screenshots shared on the OnePlus community forums, the latest software update for the OnePlus 9 series includes the following changes:

Convenience & efficiency You can now open up to 3 apps in floating windows at the same time in Split screen mode and switch between Floating window and Split screen modes You can now use the Clock app in Quick Return

Connectivity You can now open up to 3 phone windows on your PC

Games Adds the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer Heterogenous graphics: Reduces gaming loads and power consumption (only for some games)



As with all software updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS C.60 for the OnePlus 9 series is rolling out in a phased manner. It should reach only a handful of users today, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days. If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update, however, you can download the firmware package from the links provided below and flash the update manually.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS C.60 for the OnePlus 9 series

At the moment, we have download links for the incremental updates rolling out to the Indian variants of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. We’ll update this post with links for other regional variants as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums