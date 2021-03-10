Download: OnePlus 9 wallpapers and live wallpapers leak ahead of launch

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 9 series on March 23rd. Over the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices, which have given us a fair idea of what to expect. In true OnePlus fashion, the company has also started dripping information about its upcoming flagships, with recent teasers confirming some of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera specs and design. Furthermore, the company’s CEO, Pete Lau, has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 lineup will ship with a charger in the box. While we’re expecting to learn more details about the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R over the next few days, a new set of wallpapers designed for the devices has now surfaced online.

The team at Oxygen Updater, who brought us the OnePlus 8T wallpapers ahead of its launch, has done it again and released the new static and live wallpapers that will debut with the OnePlus 9 series. The new wallpapers are from OnePlus’ Wallpaper Resources APK and although we don’t have access to the APK itself, we have download links for all the new static and live wallpapers. Here’s what they look like:

Static wallpapers

The attached wallpapers are compressed versions of the original, with lower file size and resolution. If you want to download the OnePlus 9 wallpapers for your device, we’d recommend getting them in their original resolution from the link below.

In case you’ve not been keeping up with our coverage of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, leaks suggest that it will include three devices — the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. The vanilla OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie-camera and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support, 30W fast wireless charging support, and even reverse wireless charging. On the camera front, it will offer a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and an unknown tertiary sensor.

Much like the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 888 chip and a 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging capabilities. However, it will pack up to 12GB of RAM, a Sony IMX789 primary camera, a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ curved LTPO AMOLED display, and a freeform ultra-wide lens. Details about the OnePlus 9R have been scarce so far, but we know that it will come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 chip. If OnePlus manages to offer a balanced selection of hardware on the device, it may help the company secure a spot in the flagship killer space once again.

Download OnePlus 9 Wallpapers