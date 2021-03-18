OnePlus 9R will be an affordable gaming flagship meant for India, says Pete Lau

We’ll finally see the OnePlus 9 series completely unveiled on March 23, just a few days from now. While we’re expecting the event to reveal details for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company apparently has a third smartphone up its sleeve: OnePlus 9R.

In an interview with News 18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the entry-level model — what we thought was the OnePlus 9 Lite — will launch in India. According to Lau, the OnePlus 9R is a step up from something like the OnePlus Nord, which has been very successful in India.

“With the OnePlus 9R, we are looking to go even further to bring out a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design that can deliver a superior user experience overall and can also offer fast and smooth experiences for daily usage and heavy gameplay,” Lau said.

Image: OnePlus via News 18

Lau said the OnePlus 9R will feature “the latest technologies” you’d expect in flagship devices along with immersive gaming controls. Clearly, the device is going after a specific audience while still offering the kind of features OnePlus devices are known for, including a “fast and smooth user experience,” according to Lau.

Not much else is known about the OnePlus 9R except for the fact that it will have 5G connectivity. If OnePlus wants to keep the device down in price, we can probably rule out a Snapdragon 888 chip, which has been confirmed to appear in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Other specs, including RAM, storage, battery, and camera, are still unknown at this point.

OnePlus has revealed a lot about the OnePlus 9 Pro over the last few weeks, like the fast it’ll come equipped with an adaptive refresh display that can go from 1-120Hz. The OnePlus 9R has been kept more under wraps. Luckily, with March 23 just a few days away, we’ll get those important details very soon.