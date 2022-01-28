OnePlus 9R receives January 2022 security patches with latest update

OnePlus is doing a great job of releasing timely security updates for its devices of late. After rolling out the Android security patches for January 2022 to its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this month, the company released a similar update for the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE, Nord N10, and Nord N200. Earlier today, the company started rolling out OxygenOS 11.1.8.8 to the original OnePlus Nord, featuring the January 2022 security patches and system stability improvements. Now, OnePlus is rolling out a similar update for its affordable flagship — the OnePlus 9R.

OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 has started rolling out to some OnePlus 9R users. According to screenshots shared by users over on the OnePlus Community forums, the update measures 118MB and it includes the Android security patches for January 2022 and some stability improvements. Here’s the complete changelog for the update:

System Improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022-01



As always, OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 for the OnePlus 9R is rolling out in a staged fashion. This means that it will reach only a handful of users today, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days. If you haven’t received the update already and you’re not too keen on waiting for the OTA notification, you can download the firmware package from the links below and install it manually. Note that you should only install the incremental firmware package if your device is currently running OxygenOS 11.2.6.6. If it isn’t, you should install the full update package.

We expect OnePlus to release an update with the January 2022 security patches for the OnePlus 9RT in the coming days. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 for the OnePlus 9R

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!