The OnePlus 9R is a rehashed OnePlus 8T with a Snapdragon 870 chip and an updated design
March 23, 2021 11:18am Comment

The OnePlus 9R is a rehashed OnePlus 8T with a Snapdragon 870 chip and an updated design

OnePlus just concluded its global OnePlus 9 series launch event where the company announced the new OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch. Along with these three devices, OnePlus also launched the affordable OnePlus 9R in the Indian market, and it’s the flagship killer that you’ve probably been waiting for!

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

SpecificationOnePlus 9R
Dimensions & Weight
  • 161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm
  • 189g
Display
  • 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2400 x 1080)
  • 402PPI
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • sRGB and DCI-P3 support
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Adreno 650
    • Snapdragon X55 modem
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB + 128GB UFS 3.1
  • 12GB + 256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 65W wired fast charging support
  • Warp Charge 65 charger included in the box
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586, PDAF+CAF
  • Secondary: 16MP f/2.2 Sony IMX481 wide-angle, 123° FoV
  • Tertiary: 5MP macro
  • Quaternary: 2MP monochrome
Front Camera(s)16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471
Port(s)USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
Audio
  • Stereo speakers
  • Noise cancellation support
  • Dolby Atmos certification
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • LTE
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS
SoftwareOxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
Other FeaturesAlert slider

OnePlus is pitching the new OnePlus 9R as an affordable gaming phone for the Indian market. The device features the same design as the other two phones in the OnePlus 9 lineup, with a rectangular camera island on the back and a hole-punch display over on the front. However, the device doesn’t offer the same build quality as its more premium siblings.

Instead of Gorilla Glass 5, the OnePlus 9R features a polycarbonate back with a matte finish. It doesn’t come with an IP rating for dust and water resistance, but that is to be expected on an affordable flagship.

OnePlus 9R carbon black

If the OnePlus 9R looks and sounds familiar, that’s because it comes close to being a half-yearly refresh of the OnePlus 8T — a OnePlus 8T, if you will. The device should still offer flagship-level performance as it packs Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 chip, which is a minor upgrade over last year’s flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 865. The SoC features one Kryo 585 prime core clocked at 3.2Ghz, three Kryo 585 performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz, and four Kryo 385 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also features the Adreno 650 GPU and the Snapdragon X55 modem.

OnePlus 9R lake blue

The SoC is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, which is bound to offer great performance even in demanding games. The device also features an enhanced cooling system, OnePlus’ new Pro Gaming Mode, immersive haptic feedback, and dual stereo speakers to elevate the gaming experience even further.

OnePlus 9R box contents

Despite its affordable price tag, the OnePlus 9R features a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera with OIS, a 16MP Sony IMX481 wide-angle camera with a 123° FoV, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. Over on the front, it features an 16MP selfie shooter embedded in the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display. Speaking of the display, the OnePlus 9R sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging with the included charger.

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 9R is exclusive to the Indian market and it will be available for pre-order in early April. The device is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹43,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be available in two colorways — Lake Blue and Carbon Black. At this price point, the OnePlus 9R has the potential to be the most popular OnePlus device in 2021. Stay tuned for our review to learn if it actually lives up to the hype.

    OnePlus 9R
    The OnePlus 9R is a rehashed OnePlus 8T with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chip and a redesigned camera island. It's the most affordable phone in the OnePlus 9 lineup and it has the potential to be the most popular out of the lot.

Tags oneplusOnePlus 9R

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

Load Comments