The OnePlus 9R is a rehashed OnePlus 8T with a Snapdragon 870 chip and an updated design

OnePlus just concluded its global OnePlus 9 series launch event where the company announced the new OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch. Along with these three devices, OnePlus also launched the affordable OnePlus 9R in the Indian market, and it’s the flagship killer that you’ve probably been waiting for!

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 9R Dimensions & Weight 161 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm

189g Display 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

402PPI

20:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

sRGB and DCI-P3 support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Adreno 650 Snapdragon X55 modem

RAM & Storage 8GB + 128GB UFS 3.1

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

65W wired fast charging support

Warp Charge 65 charger included in the box Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586, PDAF+CAF

48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586, PDAF+CAF Secondary: 16MP f/2.2 Sony IMX481 wide-angle, 123° FoV

16MP f/2.2 Sony IMX481 wide-angle, 123° FoV Tertiary: 5MP macro

5MP macro Quaternary: 2MP monochrome Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 Port(s) USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos certification Connectivity 5G

LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Other Features Alert slider

OnePlus is pitching the new OnePlus 9R as an affordable gaming phone for the Indian market. The device features the same design as the other two phones in the OnePlus 9 lineup, with a rectangular camera island on the back and a hole-punch display over on the front. However, the device doesn’t offer the same build quality as its more premium siblings.

Instead of Gorilla Glass 5, the OnePlus 9R features a polycarbonate back with a matte finish. It doesn’t come with an IP rating for dust and water resistance, but that is to be expected on an affordable flagship.

If the OnePlus 9R looks and sounds familiar, that’s because it comes close to being a half-yearly refresh of the OnePlus 8T — a OnePlus 8T, if you will. The device should still offer flagship-level performance as it packs Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 chip, which is a minor upgrade over last year’s flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 865. The SoC features one Kryo 585 prime core clocked at 3.2Ghz, three Kryo 585 performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz, and four Kryo 385 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also features the Adreno 650 GPU and the Snapdragon X55 modem.

The SoC is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, which is bound to offer great performance even in demanding games. The device also features an enhanced cooling system, OnePlus’ new Pro Gaming Mode, immersive haptic feedback, and dual stereo speakers to elevate the gaming experience even further.

Despite its affordable price tag, the OnePlus 9R features a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera with OIS, a 16MP Sony IMX481 wide-angle camera with a 123° FoV, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. Over on the front, it features an 16MP selfie shooter embedded in the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display. Speaking of the display, the OnePlus 9R sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging with the included charger.

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 9R is exclusive to the Indian market and it will be available for pre-order in early April. The device is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹43,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be available in two colorways — Lake Blue and Carbon Black. At this price point, the OnePlus 9R has the potential to be the most popular OnePlus device in 2021. Stay tuned for our review to learn if it actually lives up to the hype.