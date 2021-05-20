OnePlus 9R receives May 2021 security patches with latest update

OnePlus recently announced an Android 12 developer preview program for its flagship OnePlus 9 series. Since the announcement, OnePlus has already released (and subsequently pulled) the first Android 12 beta for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, it hasn’t announced a similar program for the OnePlus 9R. Instead of an Android 12 beta build, the cheapest phone in the OnePlus 9 lineup is getting an incremental OxygenOS update based on Android 11.

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R (v11.2.1.2) has started rolling out to users in India. It brings a ton of bug fixes and improvements, along with the Android security patches for May 2021. Here’s the complete changelog for the new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R:

System Fixed the abnormal silent notification issue after muting the media volume Fixed UI issues in Freeform Windows Fixed general issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Notes Fixed the issue that newly saved notes can’t sync to Shelf in time

OnePlus Games Improved the overall user experience

Gallery Improved picture preview smoothness

Camera Improved the camera stability and shooting performance Fixed the abnormal image issue under Nightscape mode



As with all incremental updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 for the OnePlus 9R will initially roll out to a handful of users. After OnePlus confirms that it doesn’t have any major issues, it should roll out to more users. If you don’t want to wait for the OTA update though, you can download the incremental update package from the link below.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 for the OnePlus 9R

We currently only have access to the incremental OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update package for the OnePlus 9R. So, you’ll have to install the previous update on your device before you can install this package. If you’ve already installed OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 on your device, you can download the firmware package linked below and install it manually. We’ll add a link to the full OTA package as soon as it’s available.

Download links:

Incremental OTA from OxygenOS 11.2.1.1

Full OTA

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!