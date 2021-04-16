OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 with many improvements and bug fixes

Earlier this month, OnePlus rolled out new OxygenOS updates to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with March 2021 security patches and several bug fixes. Now, the company is seeding a fresh update to the third member in the lineup: the OnePlus 9R.

Stable OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 9R in India with many performance and stability improvements. Most notably, the new update improves the charging stability and haptic feedback in Call of Duty Mobile. It also fixes the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards and speeds up the image loading speed in the Gallery app.

Full changelog of OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for OnePlus 9R

System Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience Improved charging stability Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge General bug fixes

Gallery Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance



OxygenOS 11.2.1.11 has begun rolling out to the OnePlus 9R users in India. As always, the update will be rolled out in batches. It will reach a small portion of OnePlus 9R units today, followed by a wide rollout in the coming days. But if you don’t want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, you can also update your device manually by sideloading one of the packages from the download links given below. If you’re running the OxygenOS 11.2, download the incremental OTA from below. If you’re running an older version of OxygenOS, you’ll have to flash the full OTA.

