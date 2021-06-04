OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 hotfix update rolling out to address OnePlus 9R battery woes

Shortly after releasing a fresh OxygenOS stable channel build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, OnePlus is back again with a new update for the cheapest phone in the lineup: the OnePlus 9R. The last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R came in late May, bringing several fixes and May 2021 security patches. Well, the new build is not that much interesting, cause it is more of a hotfix that addresses some issues found in the previous build.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the OEM has now started rolling out the new stable channel build for the OnePlus 9R in India in the form of OxygenOS 11.2.3.3. This update includes a fix for the issue that caused the previous release to consume battery power in an abnormal fashion. Other than that, the new build is pretty much the same in terms of features.

The changelog for OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 is as follows:

System Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed known issues for a better experience



Since this is a hotfix build, those running the original May 2021 release should receive the over-the-air (OTA) update soon. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the OTA package from the downloads section below and install it right away on your OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R XDA Forums

OnePlus 9R The OnePlus 9R marks OnePlus' return to the affordable flagship space. The phone is a rehashed version of last year's OnePlus 8T, with a slightly updated design and the new Snapdragon 870 chip. Buy from Amazon

Download OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 for the OnePlus 9R

If you’re on OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 and haven’t modified the device, download the incremental package. If you’re running an older stable version or rooted your device, pick the full OTA package. Although a manual flashing shouldn’t touch the data partition, it is always better to backup your data before performing an update.

India: