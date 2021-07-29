OnePlus 9R update brings OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 with Bitmoji AOD

The OnePlus 9R, an overclocked version of the OnePlus 8T that’s only available in India and China, is getting a new software update to OxygenOS 11.2.4.4. The update brings the most recent security patch level — July 2021 — and also enhances the Always on Display with new features.

According to the post announcing the update on the OnePlus forums, the latest update for the OnePlus 9R also optimizes the “overheating control management of third-party apps”, updates the preinstalled Google Mobile Services packages to the June 2021 release, and fixes other “known issue[s].” More importantly, the update also adds the Bitmoji AOD feature which recently rolled out to the other devices in the OnePlus 9 series. This feature lets you use your personal Bitmoji avatar on the Always on Display and can be found under Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 changelog System Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps Optimized the experience of Quick Reply in some scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Updated GMS package to 2021.06 Fixed known issue

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



OnePlus 9R Forums

As always, the update is rolling out in waves, so you may not see the update on your device just yet. However, if you’d rather not wait for the device to reach your device, you can skip the wait and sideload the incremental OTA or full OTA zip. The incremental OTA can only be applied if your device is running the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update; otherwise, you’ll need to download the full OTA zip to update to the latest release.

OnePlus 9R The OnePlus 9R offers last year's flagship hardware at a more affordable price. View at Amazon India

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!