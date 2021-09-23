Latest OnePlus 9R update brings Spetember patches and fixes Warp charging bug

Last month OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 to the OnePlus 9R. The update added a new Bitmoji AOD feature, fixed the overheating issue, and bumped the Android security patch level. Now, the OnePlus 9R is picking up a new software update to OxygenOS 11.2.5.5, bringing September security patches, bug fixes, and other minor improvements.

In terms of changes, the new update doesn’t have a lot to offer. As per the changelog, it optimizes the Quick Reply experience, fixes a bug related to Warp charging, and optimizes the app fluency in the Gallery app. Finally, it bumps the security patch level to September 2021 and GMS package to 2021.06.

OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update changelog:

System Optimized the using experience of QuickReply Fixed the issue of Warp charging failure in low probability Fixed the issue of Gmail occasionally crashes Updated Android security patch to 2021.09 Updated GMS package to 2021.06

Gallery Optimized the app fluency in some scenes



Download OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 for the OnePlus 9R

OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 has started rolling out to the OnePlus 9R units in India. Users can look forward to receiving the new update in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait, you can sideload the update using the incremental OTA or full OTA zip linked below. Choose the incremental OTA if you’re on OxygenOS 11.2.4.4. If you’re running an older version, you’ll need to download the full OTA.

OnePlus 9R XDA Forums

In related news, OnePlus is reportedly working on an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R that could launch as soon as next month. The phone, dubbed OnePlus 9RT, is rumored to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Similar to the current model, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be exclusive to the Indias and Chinese markets.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!