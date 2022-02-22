OnePlus 9R finally receives its first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta based on Android 12

Although the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro received the stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 a while ago after an extensive beta testing phase, the more-affordable OnePlus 9R didn’t receive a single Open Beta update since its launch — until now. The first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build for the device is finally here, giving users the option to test new features before they roll out with a stable update.

As per a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 9R is now up for grabs for the early adopters. The release includes a host of UI/UX enhancements and the Android security patches for February 2022. Here are some of the key changes included in the first open beta build:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



Since this is the inaugural Open Beta build for the OnePlus 9R, you have to manually download the update package. Do note that while updating your device to this beta release will not wipe all your data, make sure you take a complete backup before beginning the process just to be safe. It goes without saying that you will probably encounter some bugs on the pre-release builds, so we wouldn’t recommend switching over if you don’t know what you’re getting into.

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R’s Android 12 Open Beta release is nearly 4GB in size, so make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it. OnePlus also recommends you have at least 30% of battery left and 3GB of storage available on your device before you proceed to install the software update.

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1: India



If you wish to roll back to the stable release at any point, you can download the rollback package from the link below. Keep in mind that this will wipe all your data, so you should take a backup before proceeding.

Rollback package: India



Source: OnePlus