OnePlus 9R picks up November 2021 security update

When OnePlus rolled out the November 2021 security update to the OnePlus 9 series last month, it left out the OnePlus 9R. But that’s finally changing as the company is rolling out a similar update to its 2020 affordable flagship.

As per user reports on OnePlus forums, the company has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 to the OnePlus 9R. It’s a small update that weighs 372MB and packs November 2021 security patches and stability improvements.

Screenshot credit: @shagulhameed on OnePlus forums

OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update changelog:

System Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.11



OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 has already started hitting the OnePlus 9R units in India. If you own one, look out for an OTA notification in the coming days. To manually check for the update, navigate to Settings > System > System Update. If you don’t want to wait, we have provided direct links to incremental and full OTAs which you can use to manually install the update. If you’re on OxygenOS 11.2.5.5, pick the incremental package. If you’re running an older version, you’ll need to flash the full OTA. After downloading the package, transfer it to the root directly of your phone’s internal storage and flash it using the Local Upgrade method within the System Update menu.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 for the OnePlus 9R

In October, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9RT, an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R. The new model boasts several upgrades and improvements over the previous model, including a faster chipset, better camera, and more. As a quick refresher, the phone features a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9RT is currently exclusive to the Chinese market but it’s reportedly launching in India this month alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2.