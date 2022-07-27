Download: OnePlus 9RT receives long-awaited stable Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12

After a brief beta testing period, the stable OxygenOS 12 update atop Android 12 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 9RT. Given how long that the 9RT community has waited for the update, this is a big bonus, especially as Google’s Android 13 beta phase has recently reached the final milestone.

As per a number of user reports on the OnePlus Community forums, the OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus 9RT is up for grabs in the form of software version C.04. At around 5GB in size, this is a fairly large update, and considering that Android 12 includes some fairly substantial new features along with OxygenOS 12 visual and performance tweaks, it should really be expected. The release also bumps the Android security patch level to July 2022.

You can check out the full changelog below:

New design Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Performance Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly Newly added a chart to display your battery usage Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience

Dark mode Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Games Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Camera Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera

Accessibility Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general



Although this is the inaugural stable build, the current wave might be limited to existing Open Beta participants only. We expect the stable OxygenOS 12 OTA to roll out to all users over the coming week, unless any showstopper bugs are spotted.

Download: Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9RT

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can sideload the update on your own after downloading the OTA package linked below. Keep in mind that the local update APK needs to be separately downloaded and installed beforehand, otherwise you might not be able to sideload the release.

OnePlus 9RT India (MT2111_11_C.04): Full update



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums