OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 reportedly launching in India next month

Following multiple leaks, OnePlus finally unveiled the OnePlus 9RT in China last month. The new model is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 9R that came out earlier this year and brings numerous improvements such as a slightly updated design, a faster chipset, an upgraded primary camera, improved thermals, and more. While OnePlus didn’t share any details about the subsequent international launch at the time, a new leak claims the phone will soon be making its way to the Indian market.

According to prolific tipster Ishaan Agarwal (via 91Mobiles), the OnePlus 9RT will be launching in India next month. Some recent rumors suggested that the phone would be rebranded as the OnePlus RT in India. However, whether that turns out to be the case remains to be seen. Agarwal says the phone will be available in at least two colors: Nano Silver and Hacker Black. Details about the pricing and exact availability aren’t known at this point, but if the OnePlus 9R was any indication, the new phone would likely have a competitive price tag.

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are also expected to launch alongside. They will arrive in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colors. The new earbuds offer noteworthy improvements over the last year’s Buds Z. They pack larger 11mm dynamic drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), improved battery life, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a triple microphone array.

OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the OnePlus 9RT India launch just yet, but we expect to hear from the company in the coming weeks.

As a refresher, the OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM, a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In China, the phone runs OPPO’s ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box. However, we expect the Indian model to run the more familiar OxygenOS interface.