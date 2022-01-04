OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 are coming to India on January 14

The OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were first revealed all the way back in October, but the products still aren’t available everywhere. OnePlus is only selling the 9RT in China, while the Buds Z2 have arrived in a handful of countries (including the United States and much of Europe). Now it seems both products will be arriving in India soon, according to a new teaser from OnePlus.

OnePlus has revealed on its official forums that the OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus Buds Z2 will launch in India on January 14, accompanied by a livestream at 5PM IST on the company’s Indian YouTube channel. Yes, this is an announcement of an announcement — OnePlus didn’t specify if the devices will actually go on sale on January 14. Earlier rumors indicated OnePlus was aiming for a December release for the 9RT and Buds Z2 in India.

OnePlus talked a bit about the phone, saying “the OnePlus 9RT 5G, is an extension of OnePlus 9R, and carries on the legacy of powerful flagships geared to propel you ahead of the game. On top of the impeccably robust performance, OnePlus 9RT 5G also offers uncompromising features in design, imaging performance, and display quality. Redefining the conventional performance offered by entry-level flagships, this power-packed offering delivers an enhanced experience for avid gamers and power-users alike.”

The forum post didn’t specify the differences between the India and China versions of the OnePlus 9RT, so we’ll likely have to wait until January 14 for that information. Even if the hardware is the same, OnePlus will presumably use OxygenOS 12 instead of the ColorOS software on the Chinese version (even if there’s not much of a difference between them now).

OnePlus has not yet released the kernel source code for any variation of the OnePlus 9RT. However, you can download the included wallpapers.