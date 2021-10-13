OnePlus 9RT & Buds Z2 bring premium features at an affordable price

Although OnePlus won’t launch ‘T’ variants of its flagship OnePlus 9 models this year, the affordable OnePlus 9R has received a mid-cycle refresh. Its successor, the OnePlus 9RT, brings several improvements, including a more powerful SoC, a slightly updated design, and better cameras. Along with the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus has released new affordable TWS earbuds — the OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds also bring some noteworthy improvements over the OnePlus Buds Z from last year.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 9RT Build IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 163.2 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

197g Display 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

600Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

1000000:1 contrast ratio

100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

65W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX 766 f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 16MP

Macro: N/A Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

GPS/A-GPS Software ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features Large vapor chamber for cooling

Up to 7GB virtual extended RAM

As seen in various leaks over the last few weeks, the new OnePlus 9RT features a slightly updated design with a new camera module that resembles the flagship OnePlus 9. It packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, which is a big step up from the Snapdragon 870 on its predecessor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus has also included a larger vapor chamber in the device to provide better thermals with the more powerful chipset.

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and minimal bezels on all sides. The panel offers an impressive 600Hz touch sampling rate, which is a first for OnePlus.

The primary camera on the OnePlus 9RT is another significant upgrade over the previous model, as it now features a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor instead of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor. This is the same sensor found in the ultra-wide angle cameras on the flagship OnePlus 9 duo, so you can expect the phone to deliver some impressive results. The primary camera is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a macro camera. Over on the front, the device features an 16MP selfie shooter.

Other specifications remain largely unchanged. The device still features a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and OnePlus’ iconic alert slider. For wireless connectivity, the OnePlus 9RT offers 5G support, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.1.

As far as the software is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT surprisingly runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It seems like OnePlus won’t even bother with HydrogenOS releases for the Chinese market going forward. However, the device should launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 in international markets.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Buds Z2 Build N/A Dimensions & Weight N/A Speaker drivers 11mm dynamic drivers

Tuned for bass reproduction Microphone(s) Triple microphone array Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Battery & Charging Earbuds only: ANC on: Up to 5 hours ANC off: Up to 7 hours

Earbuds+Case: ANC on: Up to 27 hours ANC off: Up to 35 hours

Fast charging support 10-minute charge adds 5 hours of combined playback time

Other Features IP55 certification (earbuds only)

Dolby Atmos

Dirac Audio Tuner

Active noise cancellation support (40dB peak)

USB Type-C port for charging Colors Obsidian Black

Pearl White

The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature some noteworthy improvements over the original OnePlus Buds Z. The latest TWS earbuds feature larger 11mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) support, and better battery life. While OnePlus hasn’t changed the design all that much, the earbuds do come in a new Obsidian Black colorway.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer Bluetooth 5.2 support, a triple microphone array, and an IP55 rating for water resistance. The earbuds are rated for 5 hours of continuous playback with ANC turned on and up to 7 hours with ANC off. With the charging case, the earbuds can last up to 27 hours on a single charge with ANC on and up to 35 hours with ANC off.

The earbuds also feature fast charging support, with OnePlus claiming that a quick 10-minute charge will add 5 hours of combined playback time.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 9RT will go on sale in China starting October 19. It will be available in two colors — silver and black — at a starting price of RMB 3,299 (~$512). The higher-end 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants are priced at RMB 3,499 (~$543) and RMB 3,799 (~$590), respectively. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will also go on sale in the region on October 19. The earbuds will also be available in two colorways — Obsidian Black and Pearl White. The earbuds will set you back RMB 499 (~$77).

At the moment, OnePlus hasn’t shared pricing and availability details for international markets. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the company reveals more information.