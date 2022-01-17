What colors does the OnePlus 9RT come in?

The OnePlus 9RT is the latest smartphone from OnePlus in India that comes with flagship specifications at a slightly affordable price. It’s got a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, and support for 65W fast charging. While OnePlus has done a great job with the internals on the device, they’ve also nailed the external look and finish this time. The OnePlus 9RT looks premium and if you’re planning to get one for yourself, here are all the color options that you can choose from.

OnePlus 9RT Colors

The OnePlus 9RT is sold in India in two color options — Hacker Black and Nano Silver. While we would have liked to see more colors so that buyers got more options to choose from, the two available colors are quite nice and are distinct from the typical finishes we see on most phones. OnePlus has made sure that its black variant looks unique and different from the traditional black color we’ve been seeing on phones for years. The silver variant also looks classy and premium.

Hacker Black The Hacker Black variant of the OnePlus 9RT has a satin-like texture that feels smooth to hold. It also looks great when light falls on it with some shiny elements, almost creating an effect like velvet. It's a great take on the black color. View at Amazon

Nano Silver If you're not a fan of black phones and want something that looks simple, yet classy, the Nano Silver version is for you. The back is reflective so it will accumulate fingerprints but it also looks stunning when clean. View at Amazon

Both the Hacker Black and the Nano Silver variants of the device are similar to the colors we saw on the more premium OnePlus 9 Pro last year. The back is made of glass on the OnePlus 9RT and when you pair that with these premium finishes, the phone does feel great in the hand. Personally, I would pick the Hacker Black variant since the texture is unique. It almost feels like a slate but with a smoother texture. The black camera module also complements the back really well and looks stealthy.

OnePlus has also given the metallic rings around the camera module a dark treatment on the black variant which is a subtle touch but looks great when you look at the phone up close. Of course, the Nano Siler also has such color-matched characteristics so if a shiny, glossy back is your jam, you can pick that one.

Which color variant of the OnePlus 9RT looks better according to you? Let us know in the comments below!