OnePlus confirms that it will unveil the OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 later this month

While OnePlus has confirmed that it won’t launch a ‘T’ variant of its flagship OnePlus 9 models this year, it is still planning to launch a successor to the OnePlus 9R. The upcoming device, aptly named OnePlus 9RT, will likely be a minor upgrade over its predecessor. Previous leaks suggest that it will be the first phone from the company to launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. While the company is yet to reveal any information about the device, it has now confirmed that it will launch it in China on October 13.

In a recent post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (via Ishan Agarwal), OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in China on October 13. The post includes images that give us a glimpse of the phone and earbuds’ design.

As you can see in the attached image, the OnePlus 9RT features the same camera module design as the flagship OnePlus 9, and its back panel finish resembles the Morning Mist colorway of the OnePlus 9 Pro. While the official image doesn’t reveal much else about the phone, the following leaked renders from Evan Blass give us a closer look.

(Image: @evleaks)

The leaked renders reveal that the OnePlus 9RT will feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. This falls in line with information that we’ve seen in previous leaks. It will include OnePlus’ iconic alert slider on the right edge, along with the power button, and a volume rocker on the left edge.

(Image: @evleaks)

Although the renders reveal no further information about the device, previous leaks suggest that it will pack a higher-binned version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a 4,500mAh battery, and 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9RT will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

(Image: @evleaks)

At the moment, we can’t confirm if the OnePlus 9RT will launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It seems unlikely, though, given Google is yet to release Android 12 for its Pixel lineup.

Along with the OnePlus 9RT, the company has also confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 at its upcoming event in China. OnePlus’ announcement post for the earbuds confirms the design that we saw in leaked renders earlier this month. However, it doesn’t confirm any specifications. Evan Blass has also shared an image of the retail packaging of the Obsidian Black OnePlus Buds Z2, which reveals everything you’ll get inside the box. The packaging also confirms that the earbuds will feature a 520mAh, presumably in the charging case.

(Image: @evleaks)

According to previous leaks, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer ANC support, IP55 water and dust resistance, 11mm drivers, and up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. The TWS earbuds will also feature fast charging support, allowing users to charge them up to full in just 90 minutes. Like the original OnePlus Buds Z, the upcoming model will likely be more affordable than the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus is yet to announce when it will launch the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 outside China. But we expect the company to share more information following the upcoming launch event.

Update: Additional renders

Ishan Agarwal has shared more renders of the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2. The latest renders give us a complete look at the phone and earbuds. Check them out in the gallery below.