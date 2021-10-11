Latest OnePlus 9RT leak reveals that it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC
OnePlus recently confirmed that it would launch the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in China on October 13. The company also gave us a glimpse of both products but revealed no information about their hardware. With just two days to go before the official launch event, a new leak has confirmed some details about the upcoming OnePlus devices.

The latest leak comes from Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, and it highlights the OnePlus 9RT’s specifications. According to the leak, the device will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and 65W fast charging support.

While most of these specifications match what we’ve seen in previous leaks, the SoC doesn’t. Previously, rumors suggested that the OnePlus 9RT would feature a binned version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. A leaked marketing image of the device confirms that it would feature the newer flagship chipset. This leads us to believe that it might not be as affordable as its predecessor.

Other leaked marketing images of the OnePlus 9RT reveal that the device will feature a large vapor chamber for cooling, support a 600Hz touch sampling rate, and offer up to 7GB of virtual extended RAM. The images also give us a look at the device in a new matte black colorway, which seems to have a textured back panel finish that reminds us of the OnePlus One’s unique sandstone finish.

Lastly, a GIF of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2 gives us a closer look at its design and confirms that it will feature support for 40dB of peak noise canceling.

