OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord pick up new OxygenOS updates

OnePlus has started working on the next major version of its custom skin: OxygenOS 13. While the new software isn’t coming anytime soon, the company is keeping its smartphone portfolio up to date with the latest security patches and software improvements. The company has just released new software updates for the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Nord, and OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT is picking up a big software update, bringing tons of bug fixes, camera improvements, and system optimizations. Most notably, the new update optimizes the video quality when taking 60fps footage with the ultra-wide camera, fixes distortion and blurring issues when taking photos with the 50MP primary sensor, improves Bluetooth performance, and fixes the video call freezing issue in Instagram. The update also bumps the security patch level to February 2022.

OxygenOS 11_A4.05 update changelog:

System [Optimized] the button color of Data saving [Fixed] abnormal display of permission box when accessing File Manager for the first time [Fixed] abnormal display issue when checking software update in Administrator mode [Fixed] low probability issue that setting the auto screen off time not working and the screen becomes always on [Fixed] the issue that Clock not responding after switching to dark mode on the World clock page [Fixed] the issue that alarm is incorrectly restored in specific scenarios [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.02

Camera [Optimized] the video quality when taking 60 fps video with ultra-wide in dark scenes

[Fixed] the issue that may lose photos when using ultra-wide in night mode with night tripod mode on

[Fixed] slight distortion and blurring issue of photos when taking pictures under 50 MP

[Fixed] abnormal issue of the Flash when taking videos with Flash and Ultra steady on

Bluetooth

[Optimized] the stability of connecting phone to car with Bluetooth

[Optimized] audio playback stability while connecting phone to car via Bluetooth

Gallery

[Optimized] response time for “sync photos” in Cloud Service

[Fixed] the freezing issue while sharing pictures in Gallery

Others

[Fixed] the freezing issue when making video call on Instagram



OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro receive February 2022 patches

The OnePlus 8T received the February 2022 patch last week, and now the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are getting the same treatment. Both phones are receiving OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 with the latest Android security patches.

Changelog:

System [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.02



Minor bug-fixing update for OnePlus Nord and Nord CE

Finally, the OnePlus Nord and Nord CE are getting a minor update that fixes the freezing issue when sharing photos in the default Gallery app. Both phones are still on the Jan 2022 patch level.

Changelog:

System [Fixed] freezing issue when sharing pictures in Gallery



Download the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8/8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE

If you don’t want to wait for the OTA update, you can download the firmware package from the links provided below and flash it manually.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord CE

