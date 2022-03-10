OnePlus 9RT receives proximity sensor performance improvements with latest update

After rolling out a major OxygenOS update with tons of bug fixes and improvements to the OnePlus 9RT earlier this month, OnePlus is now rolling out a fresh update to the device with a couple of minor changes. The new update (OxygenOS A.06) measures 92.66MB and has started rolling out to users in India.

OxygenOS A.06 for the OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS A.06 for the OnePlus 9RT is rolling out to users in a staged fashion. It’s a minor update that brings system stability improvements and optimizations for the proximity sensor performance to improve the calling experience. Check out the section below for the complete changelog.

OxygenOS A.06 changelog: System Optimized the proximity sensor performance to improve the calling experience Improved system stability



While OnePlus has already started seeding OxygenOS A.06 to some OnePlus 9RT users, you might have to wait a few days before the update pops up on your device. That’s because OnePlus typically releases new software updates in phases, with the initial release reaching only a handful of users. This helps the company identify and squash any bugs in the release ahead of the wider rollout.

If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA notification to pop up on your device, however, you can download the release from the link provided below and flash it manually. But we wouldn’t recommend taking that route if you’re using your OnePlus 9RT as your daily driver.

Download OxygenOS A.06 for the OnePlus 9RT

At the moment, we only have access to the incremental firmware update from OxygenOS A.05. Therefore, you should make sure your device is updated to OxygenOS A.05 before installing the fresh update. We’ll update this post with a link to the full firmware package as soon as it becomes available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!