OnePlus 9RT receives new OxygenOS update with bug fixes and stability improvements

After releasing the first post-launch OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 9RT last month, OnePlus is now rolling out another update for its latest affordable flagship. Interestingly, unlike the OxygenOS builds that rolled out to other OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Nord devices over the last few weeks, the new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9RT still ships with the Android security patches for December 2021. The update doesn’t include much in terms of new features either, and it only comes with a couple of bug fixes and improvements.

Although OnePlus hasn’t published an update thread on the OnePlus community forums yet, XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd has shared the changelog and download links for the update. As per the changelog, the latest OxygenOS update (firmware version A.04) for the OnePlus 9RT includes:

System Fixed the issues of black screen and screen flickering when making calls Improved system stability and fixed known issues



While the new OxygenOS build for the OnePlus 9RT doesn’t include the Android security patches for January 2022, XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username says that the ColorOS version of the build rolling out to the OnePlus 9RT in China does include the January security patches. This is quite unusual and we hope OnePlus sheds more light on this matter once it publishes an announcement post on its community forums.

OnePlus 9RT XDA Forums

Either way, if you want to install the new OxygenOS update on your OnePlus 9RT and you haven’t received it yet, you can download it by following the links below. Before you proceed, make sure you check the current firmware build on your device and download the corresponding incremental update package.

Download OxygenOS A.04 for the OnePlus 9RT