OnePlus 9RT update brings December 2021 patches and several fixes

In October last year OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9RT in China. Like its predecessor, the device offered flagship hardware at an affordable price, making it a great buy in emerging markets like India. Earlier this month, OnePlus finally launched the device in the Indian market and it just went on sale yesterday. But OnePlus has already started pushing a software update for the Indian variant, featuring the Android security patches for December 2021 and several fixes.

The first post-launch update (firmware version A.03) will likely reach early buyers as soon as they turn on their device for the first time. As shown in the above screenshot, the update measures 167MB and includes the following changes:

System Fixed the issue of abnormal display on the shelf Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera Optimized the UI display effect of Movie Mode Optimized the effect of super anti-shake function Fixed the issue of the wrong watermark position

Network Optimized the VoWiFi stability



In case you’ve just got your hands on the OnePlus 9RT and haven’t received the update yet, you can download it from the link below and install it manually. Alternatively, you can wait a few days for the OTA notification to pop up on your device. OnePlus typically pushes software updates in a staged fashion, so you might not receive the OTA notification right away.

Download OxygenOS A.03 for the OnePlus 9RT

At the moment, we only have download links for the incremental update package from OxygenOS A.02 to A.03. You can download it from the link below. Note that this update is for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9RT only.