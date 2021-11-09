Here are all the funky wallpapers from the new OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus already confirmed that it wouldn’t sell a OnePlus 9T this year, but the company is still working on new phones for select markets. The OnePlus 9RT was recently announced, and as usual for OnePlus, the phone ships with a few new wallpapers. Now you can download them for use with any of your devices, including both the OnePlus 9RT’s static image and moving wallpapers.

The wallpaper downloads come to us from Some_random_username, who extracted the files from a complete firmware OTA link captured by community member MlgmXyysd. There are three static wallpapers and three animated wallpapers, all following a similar bubble-like pattern found on some other OnePlus phones. Noting too unique, but definitely still fun to set as your own wallpaper for a while.

The wallpapers are available for download in full resolution the links below. The animated wallpapers have been shared as standard video files, so you might need an app like Video to Wallpaper to apply them as your phone’s home screen image. Some custom Android skins, such as Samsung’s One UI, can set videos as lockscreen backgrounds with no extra applications.

Download on Google Drive

Download on MEGA

OnePlus announced the 9RT last month, packed with a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128-256GB storage, a 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging support, and three rear cameras. Chinese units are powered by ColorOS 12, the same Android skin found on OPPO phones, instead of the HydrogenOS system that previous OnePlus phones in China used. It went on sale in China on October 19th, but there’s still no word on when (or if) the phone will arrive in other regions.

If you’re looking for other new wallpapers to try out, the Pixel 6 wallpapers are worth checking out, and we have downloads for all of the iPhone 13 wallpapers, too.