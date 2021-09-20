OnePlus confirms it has canceled the OnePlus 9T

OnePlus has confirmed it will not release a T series flagship this year. In other words, we won’t see a OnePlus 9T this time around. Previous reports speculated that OnePlus wouldn’t launch a OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro this year. Now, we have an official confirmation from the company itself, mentioned in the press briefing as part of their unified OS announcement.

Since 2016, OnePlus has released a T series phone as an incremental upgrade to its existing numbered flagship lineup. But this year, the BBK-owned company is ending that long-running tradition. OnePlus officially confirmed the news in our recent interaction with the company.

While there won’t be a OnePlus 9T, OnePlus says there “will be other releases.” Although the company didn’t disclose “other releases,” it was likely referring to the rumored OnePlus 9RT.

This year, OnePlus released a third device under its numbered series, OnePlus 9, called the OnePlus 9R. This phone slots below the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 and offers watered-down specifications — it’s essentially a rebranded OnePlus 8T.

The rumored OnePlus 9RT will be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 9R. In terms of specifications, the upcoming model is said to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a higher-binned version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor. And as OnePlus separately confirmed, its devices will continue to support bootloader unlocking.

According to reports, the OnePlus 9RT could launch as soon as next month. A recent leak from the known leaker OnLeaks suggests that the company might unveil the new phone on October 15. Like the OnePlus 9R, the new model will most likely be exclusive to the Indian and Chinese markets.

Besides the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus is also reportedly working on a pair of new truly wireless earphones called the OnePlus Buds Z2. As per recent leaks, the new earphones look pretty similar to their predecessor and could feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are rumored to be unveiled sometime in October, possibly alongside the OnePlus 9RT.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus’s decision to cancel the OnePlus 9T? Let us know in the comments below.