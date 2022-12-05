OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus Store is offering loyalty discounts and accepting RedCoins. If you buy the higher storage variant, you can also get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro and an official case with every purchase See at OnePlus

OnePlus is having a site-wide sale, celebrating its 9th anniversary. The company is offering discounts on its smartphones, accessories, and more. Perhaps one of the best deals on the site currently is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is 31 percent off, knocking $250 off the 8GB RAM model, bringing it down to just $549. This sale will be available for a limited time starting on December 5 and going through December 11.

Those looking to pick up the model with more RAM, the 12GB model is also on sale, coming in at $799. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and have a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display. Thanks to the LTPO panel, the phone can save tons of power when the AOD is enabled, dropping to just 1Hz.

In addition, you're getting a Hasselblad camera system, 65W SuperVOOC charging, and you can feel confident it will get through a day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery OnePlus even has a mode on the phone for gamers, with its HyperBoost gaming engine that bumps up the capabilities of the CPU and GPU on the phone. Furthermore, there is a frame stabilizer mode that ensures the best frame rates possible when gaming.

In addition, if you pick up an eligible smartphone, OnePlus is also throwing in a pair of wireless earbuds, like the Buds Pro or Buds Z 2, for 80 percent off. This sale will be for a limited time, so if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new OnePlus device, you better act fast. Those that need a little more guidance can take a look at some of our favorite picks when it comes to OnePlus devices. If you want to check out the other discount, hit the source link below.

Source: OnePlus