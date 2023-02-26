The latest leaks show off OnePlus' next adventure into bringing a flagship-level chipset to another device.

A leaked photo showing off the simplistic back design of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition was posted by known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via Seek Device). A feature about the phone that's pretty much already known is that it will be strengthened by the Dimensity 9000 mobile platform. The chipset features an octa-core CPU setup, an 18-bit image signal processor, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and the strong Arm Mali-G710 GPU.

Apparently, Digital Chat Station states the Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may provide a silk glass back panel and a simply kept camera array. Much like how Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 and S23+ have done away with their camera housing array, the OnePlus' next phone launch is following that same sort of design language. It's worth remembering the square camera array of the 2022 OnePlus Ace as the company looks to do away with that.

Consumers may see the top ring holding a 64MP main shooter while the one beneath it contains an 8MP and a 2MP lens. The front of the device is suggested to deliver a punch-hole-styled selfie camera. Taking the proposed leaks with a grain of salt, the original OnePlus Ace only offered a 50MP main shooter. However, the other two lenses were an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP bokeh camera. The front selfie camera on the OnePlus Ace was 16MP so perhaps we won't see much of a change there.

Leaked information for the Ace 2 Dimensity Edition continues to float that it will deliver a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, if the leaks are to be trusted before an official statement, the OnePlus Ace 2 is rumored to only offer 80W fast charging. If we're to look at its soon-to-be predecessor, the OnePlus Ace gave consumers 150W fast charging for its 4,500mAh battery.

Furthermore, leaks have suggested the Chinese OEM is eyeing a March 2023 launch of the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition smartphone in China first. As Seek Device mentions, there could be a possibility that the device will receive a name change during its global launch, switching from the Ace series to the Nord series.

Source: Weibo

Via: Seek Device