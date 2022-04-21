OnePlus Ace with Dimensity 8100 Max and 150W fast charging support lands in China

As expected, OnePlus officially lifted the covers off the OnePlus Ace in China today. The same phone will arrive in India as the OnePlus 10R next week. And those of you who keep a close tab on smartphone launches may even feel that you have seen this design before. That’s because the OnePlus Ace is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3 with a different paint job.

OnePlus Ace: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Ace Dimensions and Weight 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2mm Display 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Arm Mali-G610 MC6 5nm

RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

150W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP IMX766

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6

Type-C port Other features In-display fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers

Face Unlock Software Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

The OnePlus Ace carries forward the legacy of OPPO’s Reno Ace line, combining a premium design and powerful hardware in an affordable package. It has a distinct textured design, with one side featuring stripes and the other side having a clean look. On the front, the OnePlus Ace sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

There’s a triple camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 main shooter with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. A 4,500mAh battery keeps the show running and supports fast charging via the included 150W Super Flash charger. The OnePlus Ace comes equipped with a customized “supercystaline” graphite sheet for improved heat dissipation. On the software side, the phone runs ColorOS 12.1 (thanks OPPO/OnePlus merger) based on Android 12.

Other notable highlights include dual stereo speakers, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G support, and Wi-Fi 6. The OnePlus Ace missed out on the signature alert slider, which has remained an integral part of the OnePlus flagships.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Ace starts at CNY 2,499 (~$387) for the base model and goes up to CNY 3,499 for the highest-end variant. It will go on sale across China starting April 26. It will make its global debut in India as the OnePlus 10R on April 28.