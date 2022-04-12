Leaks detail OnePlus’ upcoming 150W fast charging phone — the OnePlus Ace

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will unveil two new smartphones and a pair of TWS earbuds later this month. Although the company hasn’t revealed the names of the upcoming devices, reliable OnePlus tipster Max Jambor claims that the company will launch the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord Buds on April 28. In addition, a new leak reveals that OnePlus is also gearing up to launch a brand new series of smartphones this year, called the OnePlus Ace series.

According to noted leaker Digital Chat Station, the first device in the new OnePlus Ace series will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W wired fast charging support, and a Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. For the unaware, OnePlus has previously confirmed that it will launch a phone featuring OPPO’s new 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging tech in the second quarter of 2022. The upcoming OnePlus Ace will likely be that device.

A separate leak on Weibo further adds that the OnePlus Ace will go by the model number PGKM10 and feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery. It also adds that the device could launch at a starting price of CNY2,599 (~$408) in China.

Furthermore, it gives us a look at two live images of the device that show it charging at 150W. While the images don’t showcase its design, we can tell that the phone will feature a USB Type-C port, a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter, and a volume rocker on the left edge. Unfortunately, the device doesn’t seem to have OnePlus’ iconic alert slider.

It’s worth mentioning that Realme will also launch its first phone featuring the new 150W fast-charging tech in the second quarter of 2022. Leaks about the device, called the Realme GT Neo 3, reveal that it will also feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and an unspecified octa-core SoC (likely the Dimensity 8100). The OnePlus Ace could just be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3. However, we don’t have any evidence to support this claim at the moment.

Currently, we have no further details about the OnePlus Ace. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

