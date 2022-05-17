OnePlus is opting for an LCD instead of an AMOLED display for its next flagship

After unveiling the OnePlus Ace in China last month, OnePlus is gearing up to add another model to the new lineup, dubbed the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The phone has been making rounds in leaks over the past few weeks, and now we have an official confirmation from OnePlus itself.

The OnePlus Ace Space Edition will launch in China on May 17. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus CEO Louis Li took to Weibo to share a few details of the phone. As per Li, the Ace Speed Edition will feature an LCD 120Hz display because “many people still like LCD screens very much. “ The 120Hz LCD will offer six variable refresh rates. We know for a fact that a well-calibrated and high-quality LCD is better than a poor AMOLED any day. But we’ll no doubt be paying close attention to other important parameters, such as peak brightness, HDR support, etc., to see how it fairs against the OnePlus Ace’s AMOLED panel.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has shared a few renders of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. As you can see, the overall design more closely resembles the OnePlus 10 Pro than the OnePlus Ace.

As for other specifications, the OnePlus Ace Race Edition is expected to pack MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB flash storage. The phone will carry a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. We’re also told that the phone will pack a 4,890mAh battery, a step up from the 4,500mAh cell on the standard model. The charging speed, however, is the same at 65W. On the software front, it will run Android 12 out of the box with ColorOS on top.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed whether the phone will make its way outside China under different branding.

Source: OnePlus

Via: 91Mobiles, Evan Blass