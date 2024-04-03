Key Takeaways AI eraser feature coming to OnePlus phones in April, allowing users to easily remove unwanted elements from photos.

Select what you want gone in Photo Gallery, let AI work its magic to seamlessly fill in the missing pieces.

OnePlus President aims for more AI features to enhance user creativity and photo editing options in near future.

Sometimes a photo doesn't quite go the way you want it to. Maybe something got in the shot that you didn't want, or something looked off once you looked through the photos after the event. Fortunately, AI can come to the rescue by helping you remove unwanted elements while also patching up the hole that it leaves. OnePlus is adding an AI eraser for images on their phones, and the best part is, owners won't have to wait long for the feature to arrive.

OnePlus is adding an AI-powered erasure to its mobile devices

Image Credit: OnePlus

In a press release, OnePlus goes into detail as to how the feature will work. Once you've taken a photo you want to edit, you can bring it up within the Photo Gallery. From there, you can select the parts of the photo you don't want to be there; perhaps someone's arm got in the way of an amazing shot, or you wanted to get rid of a piece of trash sitting in an otherwise beautiful nature shot. Once selected, the AI feature will kick in, analyze what the scene might have looked like without the unwanted pieces, and automatically replace them with a seamless continuation of the original image.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, seems keen to not let this AI-powered feature be the last:

As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches. This year, we plan to introduce more AI features, and we look forward to their upcoming availability.”

If you're interested in AI Eraser, it will roll out to OnePlus devices during April, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4.