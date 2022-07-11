OnePlus celebrates Amazon Prime Day with up to 37% off on its smartphones

OnePlus has announced a slew of deals for Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day event. The company is offering up to 37% off on its entire range of smartphones, including its latest flagships and the affordable Nord lineup. If you’re in the market for a new phone, and you’d like to try out one of the latest OnePlus devices, check out the section below for the best OnePlus Prime Day deals.

Best OnePlus Prime Day 2022 deals

OnePlus is offering up to 17% off on its top-of-the-line smartphone — the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 12GB/256GB variant of the device, which usually retails for £899 in the U.K. is now available at a discounted price of £749 on Amazon. The device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, and a 48MP triple camera setup. Order yours now by clicking on the link provided below.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest and greatest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, and it offers some of the best performing hardware in a well-rounded package.

The more affordable 8GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is also available at a 19% discount during the Prime Day 2022 sale. The device will set you back £649, and you can order it by clicking on the link provided above.

OnePlus’ older flagships — the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro — are also available at attractive discounts during the event. The discounted pricing and links to the all the models are listed below:

Device Original price Discounted price & buying link OnePlus 9 Pro (12GB/256GB) £929 £679 OnePlus 9 Pro (8GB/128GB) £829 £579 OnePlus 9 (12GB/256GB) £729 £499 OnePlus 9 (8GB/128GB) £629 £399

OnePlus is also offering up to 8% off on its latest Nord series device — the OnePlus Nord 2T. The 12GB/256GB variant of the device, which usually retails for £469 in the U.K. is now available at a discounted price of £439, while the cheaper 8GB/128GB variant is available for just £339. That’s a pretty good deal, given that the device packs MediaTek’s 5G-capable Dimensity 1300 chip, a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, and a 50MP triple camera setup. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself or a family member, you can order it right away by clicking the link below.

OnePlus Nord 2T The OnePlus Nord 2T is the latest mid-range offering from OnePlus, packing a lot of punch for the price.

Other models in the Nord family, including the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite are also available at up to 26% discounts. Check out the table below for the discounted pricing and buying links:

Device Original price Discounted price & buying link OnePlus Nord 2 (12GB/256GB) £469 £349 OnePlus Nord 2 (8GB/128GB) £379 £279 OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8GB/128GB) £299 £235 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (6GB/128GB) £279 £249

Which one of these OnePlus devices did you order? Let us know in the comments section below.